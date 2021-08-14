Left Menu

Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 net profit jumps by 71pc at Rs 65cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:02 IST
Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 net profit jumps by 71pc at Rs 65cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp) on Saturday reported over a 71 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 64.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.71 crore in the year-ago same period. Sequentially, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 647.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

The total income of the company, however, was down at Rs 483.19 crore during the April-June period of 2021-22, as against Rs 569.90 crore in the same period of 2020-21, the company said in a regulatory filing.

