JK Cement Q1 profit jumps over three-folds to Rs 190.08 cr

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported over a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 190.08 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 49.94 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 70.59 per cent at Rs 1,714.14 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,004.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,454.28 crore, up 55.97 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22 against Rs 932.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

