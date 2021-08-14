Maha: Palghar rly police station gets ISO certification
Palghar railway police station has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for management practices, a senior official said on Saturday.
Mumbai railway police commissioner Quaiser Khalid tweeted that Palghar RPS was the first in Maharashtra to achieve the feat and hailed the officers and staff for continuously striving to better public service.
