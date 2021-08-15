Left Menu

Calcom Vision's offer for sale fully subscribed

Out of the total bids received, most of the bids were received at floor price of Rs 34.In a notice to BSE on Wednesday, Calcom Vision said the promoter group, which includes Sushil Kumar Malik HUF, Shashi Malik, and Prudent Infrastructures, intend to sell 6.88 lakh shares, representing 6.53 per cent stake.In the last few years, Calcom Vision has expanded its product portfolio in lighting solutions.In 2020, it entered the mass volume segment of LED bulbs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:45 IST
Calcom Vision's offer for sale fully subscribed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The 6.53 percent stake sale by Calcom Vision's promoters received an encouraging response from investors.

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) of a fully-integrated lighting solutions manufacturer Calcom Vision which was opened for subscription on Thursday and Friday was fully subscribed, the company said.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed by 519.31 percent while the non-retail portion was subscribed by 142.22 percent, it added.

The floor price for the sale was fixed at Rs 34 per share, lower than Wednesday's closing price of Rs 34.95.

The bids were placed within the price range of Rs 34 to Rs 42. Out of the total bids received, most of the bids were received at a floor price of Rs 34.

In a notice to BSE on Wednesday, Calcom Vision said the promoter group, which includes Sushil Kumar Malik HUF, Shashi Malik, and Prudent Infrastructures, intends to sell 6.88 lakh shares, representing a 6.53 percent stake.

In the last few years, Calcom Vision has expanded its product portfolio in lighting solutions.

In 2020, it entered the mass volume segment of LED bulbs. The company is also now the approved manufacturer for Panasonic and other leading brands such as Bajaj, Osram, Ledvance, and Great White.

For the year ended March 2021, the company reported net sales of Rs 57 crore and a net profit of Rs 76 lakh as its operations were hit due to pandemics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021