Boulders roll down, block Manali-Leh highway in HP's Lahaul-Spiti
The Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was blocked on Sunday after boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, a state disaster management official said.
State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said according to the information received from the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), boulders came down near Killing Sarai in Lahaul valley, blocking the Manali-Leh national highway-3.
A team of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been deployed by the district administration for clearing the road and the operation is likely to be completed by the evening, he said.
