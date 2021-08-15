Higher than national average, per capita income of Telangana doubled in 7 years:KCR

Hyderabad, Aug. 15 (PTI): Stating that Telangana's per capita income is higher than the national average, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the average income of a person in the state has doubled to Rs 2.37 lakh per annum.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag as part of the Independence day celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort here, Rao said the State Gross Domestic Product which was pegged at over Rs 4.51 lakh crore during 2013-14 has now grown to Rs 9.80 lakh crore in 2020-21.

Advertisement

''Likewise, when the state was formed in the 2013-2014 financial year our State Per Capita Income was Rs. 1,12,216 whereas now Telangana's State Per Capita Income has reached Rs.2,37,632. Presently, our country's Per Capita Income is recorded as Rs. 1,28,829. It is to be noticed that the Telangana State Per Capita Income is more than that of the country Per Capita Income,'' he said.

Narrating the achievements of his government, Rao said when Telangana state was formed, the Installed Power Capacity was 7788 MW only. Due to the unprecedented efforts of the Telangana Government, the Installed Power Capacity has increased to 16,425 MW now. Similarly the state has 400 MW installed capacity of solar, he said.

On the state's industrial policy, he said Telangana received investment to the tune of Rs. 2.2 lakh crores providing lakhs of jobs.

At present there are 27,996 beds available in government Covid-19 health centres, of which 17,114 beds were developed as oxygen beds, he said.

Crop loans up to Rs 50,000 were being waived for six lakh farmers in the state and this process which will begin from Monday is expected be completed by the end of August, he further said, adding the government is also implementing this loan waiver scheme in a phased manner for the remaining farmers.

''The government embarked on preparing Telangana State Citizens Digital Health Profile. On a pilot basis, the procurement of details was started in Mulugu, Siricilla constituencies,'' Rao said.

The government converted Girijan Thandas and tribal hamlets into special village panchayats and as a result the state has 12,769 Grama Panchayats from the earlier 8,690.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed for the welfare of Dalits and as part of that implementing ''Dalit Bandhu'' scheme under which beneficiaries will receive Rs 10 lakh from the government with which they can start their own business or start a profession.

The scheme would formally launched on Monday, he said.

He said the government has unanimously adopted a resolution in the Assembly and sent it to the centre to declare and confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)