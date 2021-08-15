Over 50 lakh new investor registrations came into equity fold since April 2021: NSE's Limaye

Leading stock exchange NSE, which helped transform the country's deep-rooted savings tradition into equity culture, has witnessed over 50 lakh new investor registrations in the current fiscal, its chief Vikram Limaye said on Sunday.

This is equal to 62.5 percent of the total number of new investor registrations, at around 80 lakh, that was added last fiscal (2020-2021), he added.

The NSE, which has been at the forefront of supporting the small organizations and retail investors, has witnessed over 50 lakh new investor registrations since April this year, Limaye said.

Direct retail participation has strengthened significantly during the last few years which has been reflected in a sharp rise in new investors and an increase in individual investors' share in the overall market turnover.

Limaye in his Independence Day address, said, ''NSE's elaborate investor education program in over 600 cities, significantly enhancing financial literacy pan India, thereby leading to improvement in retail participation, and the continued surge in equity markets has led to NSE witnessing 1.70 crore investor registrations in the last two years.'' The average daily turnover in NSE's equity and equity derivative segments registered a growth of 70 percent and 32 percent, respectively in the last fiscal, triggered by increasing participation from the retail segment, he said.

''India's young demography is its greatest asset, which can strengthen its competitiveness and influence globally. As India progresses towards becoming a self-reliant nation, we all need to strive towards building the right environment and infrastructure conducive for long-term sustainable growth and development,'' Limaye said. Referring to India celebrating 30 years of economic liberalization, Limaye said: ''Two important developments that contributed significantly to capital market development during the liberalization policy of the 1990s were the establishment of the market regulator -- the Sebi and demutualization of stock exchanges." He mentioned the launch of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime that revolutionized tax structure and facilitated a single unified market, the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that provided a formal resolution framework for debtors and creditors, and Make in India and Startup India initiatives that encouraged manufacturing and entrepreneurship in India and the latest PLI scheme and said these measures are expected to provide fresh momentum to the Indian economy.

