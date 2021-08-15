Assembly panel not for abolishing Directorate of Assam State Archives

An Assam Assembly committee has disagreed with the suggestion of the state's 7th Pay Commission regarding abolishing the Directorate of Assam State Archives and ''strongly recommended'' not to ''disturb'' the important wing dealing with historical documents.

The Departmentally Related Standing Committee on Development (A) Departments of Assam Legislative Assembly in its report for General Administration Department for 2021-22 said that the state Archives has received praise from various quarters for its improved services in recent times.

''The Committee strongly recommends that (with reference to Assam's seventh pay commission report of abolition of this directorate) the status quo of the Directorate of Assam State Archives should not be disturbed,'' it said.

The 7th Assam Pay and Productivity Pay Commission in its report, submitted in November 2016, had suggested closing the Directorate of Archives along with seven more government divisions and opined to entrust their works to the departments concerned.

The Standing Committee of the Assembly further said that the Assam State Archives houses several million pages of records of historical value and has great importance for historical research on the state.

''The Assam State Archives has provided valuable services to scholars from different parts of the world working on Assam,'' it added.

The Committee recommended that the Assam State Archives be provided with a special financial grant of Rs 10 crore to digitise all archival records and historical publications available with them as well as for upgradation of online facilities.

It further recommended giving an additional financial grant to construct an annexe building to house all records and other such procurement forwarded by the Assam government.

''The Committee recommends that the government should immediately fill up all vacant permanent positions in the Assam State Archives, including the post of Director. The committee recommends that adequate human resources be provided to this significant organisation,'' the report said.

It also asked the government to recruit trained record keepers and suppliers in the directorate and suggested preparing appropriate rules and mechanisms to facilitate research in record rooms in the districts.

''The Committee recommends that proper steps be taken for upkeeping of Assam's district record rooms' records, especially undivided districts of British time, including Kamrup, Darrang, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Goalpara and Cachar,'' the report said.

