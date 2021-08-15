Left Menu

Germany sending A400M planes for Kabul evacuation - Bild am Sonntag

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter, and an Afghan government minister said power would be handed over to an interim administration. Approval from the German parliament, which is required for such a military mission, will have to be given after the fact due to the urgency of the operation, the paper cited its sources as saying.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 16:50 IST
Germany sending A400M planes for Kabul evacuation - Bild am Sonntag
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's army is sending A400M transport aircraft to Kabul with 30 paratroopers each on board to evacuate embassy staff and their Afghan helpers as Taliban fighters surround the Afghan capital, Bild am Sonntag reported. The Sunday paper cited unspecified sources as saying the planes would shuttle to a nearby hub, likely the Uzbek capital Tashkent, for onward charter flights.

A defence ministry spokesman said that an evacuation mission had been prepared through the night with the greatest urgency, but he declined to comment further on the newspaper report. Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter, and an Afghan government minister said power would be handed over to an interim administration.

Approval from the German parliament, which is required for such a military mission, will have to be given after the fact due to the urgency of the operation, the paper cited its sources as saying. The government said on Saturday that the army was preparing to get embassy staff in Kabul and Afghan helpers out of Afghanistan, adding that the operation would be mandated by parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021