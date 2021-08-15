UAE's flydubai to suspend Kabul flights from Monday, spokesperson says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:04 IST
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates airline flydubai will suspend flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul from Monday, a spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday after the Taliban entered the city.
A return flight from Kabul to Dubai would operate on Sunday after which services would be suspended until further notice, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
