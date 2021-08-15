Left Menu

UAE's flydubai to suspend Kabul flights from Monday, spokesperson says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
United Arab Emirates airline flydubai will suspend flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul from Monday, a spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday after the Taliban entered the city.

A return flight from Kabul to Dubai would operate on Sunday after which services would be suspended until further notice, the spokesperson said.

