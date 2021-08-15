Left Menu

IRB Infra achieves full commercial operation date for six-laning highway project in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers SPV CG Tollway Ltd on Sunday said it has achieved full commercial operation date (COD) for Chittorgarh-Gulabpura six-laning highway project in Rajasthan.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued completion certificate to IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. On receipt of this, the company has now become eligible for collecting toll fees at full tariffs, which will be higher by about 58 per cent than the existing tariffs.

With this, IRB Infrastructure Developers said it has completed two projects in Rajasthan, out of three, which have been part of the Golden Quadrilateral project.

The company would now endeavour to complete the third one soon, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd added.

IRB Infrastructure Developers had entered into a concession agreement with the NHAI for a concession period of 20 years to develop, operate and maintain the Chittorgarh-Gulabpura section of NH-79, which is part of the Golden Quadrilateral project.

