(OFFICIAL)-UAE's flydubai to suspend Kabul flights from Monday, spokesperson says
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:57 IST
United Arab Emirates airline flydubai will suspend flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul from Monday, a spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the city.
A flight to Kabul on Sunday returned to Dubai before reaching the Afghan capital, the spokesperson said, adding that flights would be suspended until further notice.
