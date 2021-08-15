Left Menu

NATO says keeping operations at Kabul airport

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:47 IST
NATO says keeping operations at Kabul airport
NATO says that it is “helping to maintain operations at Kabul airport to keep Afghanistan connected with the world.” In a statement it says that it would also maintain its diplomatic presence in Kabul. “The security of our personnel is paramount, and we continue to adjust as necessary,” it added.

NATO provided no details on its number of staff still in Afghanistan, but said it was “constantly assessing developments” in the country.

“We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

