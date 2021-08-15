Italian embassy staff in Kabul to return to Rome Sunday

Italian embassy staff in Kabul will return to Rome on Sunday, the foreign ministry said, as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.

A military aircraft will leave Kabul at 21:30 local time, a spokeswoman said, adding that most of the embassy staff had left the building on Saturday and are currently at the airport.

She declined to say whether the ambassador would be among those leaving on Sunday's flight and said it was premature to say that Italy had actually closed its embassy. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)