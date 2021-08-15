Flights to Pakistani capital arriving from Kabul
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:17 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A special flight of Pakistan's national airline PIA has arrived in Islamabad carrying 329 passengers from Kabul, and another carrying 170 people will arrive later today.
A spokesman for the airline said Saturday that the airline will operate three flights tomorrow to transport Pakistanis and other nationalities looking to leave Kabul. PIA and other commercial flights from Kabul were heavily delayed Sunday due to a U.S. military transport plane that blocked the runway, the airline said.
