Spain says hurrying plans to airlift nationals

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:18 IST
Spain's defense ministry says it has not yet begun evacuating Spanish nationals and Afghan staff including translators who are expected to be flown out alongside its citizens, but was speeding up its plans.

In an emailed statement it says that “the evacuation plan for Afghanistan is being accelerated to the maximum,'' adding that “details are finalized on logistics and the people who will be evacuated,” but they cannot give more details for security reasons.

