HIGHLIGHTS
- Country:
- India
These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: DEL137 AVI-AI-LD KABUL Air India flight hovers over Kabul for nearly an hour before ATC gives permission for landing New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi hovered over the Kabul airport for about an hour on Sunday waiting for the air traffic control permission before it could finally land with 40 passengers on board, while the corresponding return flight left the Afghanistan capital hours later with 129 passengers as Taliban fighters closed in on the city, officials said.
FGN63 AFGHAN-2NDLD GHANI Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul Kabul: Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NHRC chairperson pays surprise visit to children's home in Delhi
Delhi: Yamuna water level recedes below danger mark
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
Delhi: Man arrested after 3 yrs for misappropriating Rs 49 lakh from private company