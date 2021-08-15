Left Menu

15-08-2021
These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: DEL137 AVI-AI-LD KABUL Air India flight hovers over Kabul for nearly an hour before ATC gives permission for landing New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi hovered over the Kabul airport for about an hour on Sunday waiting for the air traffic control permission before it could finally land with 40 passengers on board, while the corresponding return flight left the Afghanistan capital hours later with 129 passengers as Taliban fighters closed in on the city, officials said.

FGN63 AFGHAN-2NDLD GHANI Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul Kabul: Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

