NATO's Stoltenberg spoke with Britain's PM Johnson about Afghanistan
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:58 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the latest development in Afghanistan with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said on Sunday.
"NATO is helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations," Stoltenberg said on Twitter, adding that he had spoken with the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arnold Schwarzenegger's kids share love on 'Terminator' star's 74th birthday
Olympics-Sailing-Australia's Wearn and Denmark's Rindom strike sailing gold
Olympics-Sailing-Australia's Wearn and Denmark's Rindom strike sailing gold
Senators will 'get the job done' on infrastructure: Schumer
Senators will 'get the job done' on infrastructure: Schumer