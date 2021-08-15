NATO's Stoltenberg spoke with Britain's PM Johnson about Afghanistan

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the latest development in Afghanistan with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said on Sunday.

"NATO is helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations," Stoltenberg said on Twitter, adding that he had spoken with the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands.

