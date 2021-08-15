UAE says working to facilitate evacuation of foreign diplomats from Afghanistan
The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry on Sunday said it was working on facilitating the evacuation of foreign diplomatic staff from Afghanistan through airports in the Gulf Arab state. That included diplomatic staff from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Egypt, Australia and the European Union it said in a statement.
The UAE is a major international air transit hub.
