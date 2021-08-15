German military aircraft to head to Afghanistan tonight for evacuation

Military aircraft will leave Germany for Kabul on Sunday night to evacuate Germans as well as Afghan support staff after Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital, Germany's foreign minister said. "The flights will go from Kabul to a neighbouring country, for the subsequent transport to Germany we will provide civilian planes," Heiko Maas told journalists on Sunday.

"A core team of the embassy will stay in Kabul at the airport to continue work there and support further evacuations," he said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)