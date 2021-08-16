Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 16-08-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 00:55 IST
Britain says troops have arrived in Kabul
Britain's Defence Ministry says UK troops have arrived in Kabul to help evacuate remaining Britons there.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after chairing a Cabinet emergency committee meeting Sunday that the priority is to get out British nationals, as well as Afghans who helped UK forces in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, "as fast as we can." "The ambassador is working round the clock, has been there in the airport to help process the applications," he told Sky News.

"We certainly have the means at the moment to get them out ... It's just a question of making sure that they're able to do it over the next few days." The "vast bulk" of embassy staff and officials have already left Afghanistan, Johnson added.

