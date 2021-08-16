PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 16

Left Menu

16-08-2021
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called an early election for Sept. 20, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure voters approved of his Liberal government's plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp said on Sunday it entered a deal to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash.

Tropical storm Grace was expected to hit Haiti on Monday as the Caribbean island nation saw rescue and aid efforts after a devastating earthquake being complicated by the storm. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

