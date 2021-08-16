PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Trudeau calls snap election for Canada on Sept. 20 https://on.ft.com/3jUp0rz Hyatt to buy resorts operator Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 bln https://on.ft.com/3g51iYC

Advertisement

Haiti braces for tropical storm after earthquake https://on.ft.com/3jW4Nl8 Overview

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called an early election for Sept. 20, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure voters approved of his Liberal government's plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp said on Sunday it entered a deal to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash.

Tropical storm Grace was expected to hit Haiti on Monday as the Caribbean island nation saw rescue and aid efforts after a devastating earthquake being complicated by the storm. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)