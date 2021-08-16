Left Menu

Malaysian ringgit falls to one-year low as PM resignation looms

Updated: 16-08-2021 06:44 IST
The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on Monday and stocks in Kuala Lumpur slipped as an expectation that the Prime Minister will resign turned investors cautious.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to step down on Monday, media reports say, after losing his majority in parliament.

The ringgit last traded at 4.2410 per dollar, its lowest since July 2020, while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia index fell 0.6% in the first few minutes of trade.

