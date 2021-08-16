Left Menu

Soccer-Edenilson double helps Inter to 4-2 win over Fluminense

However, Edenilson headed home at the other end in injury time to make it 3-2 before Paolo Guerrero made all three points safe with a low drive moments later. The result leaves Inter in ninth place with 21 points, while Fluminense fell to 15th, four points behind.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 16-08-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 07:30 IST
Edenilson got a goal in each half to help Internacional defeat Fluminense 4-2 on Sunday and move into the top half of Brazil’s Serie A. The former Genoa and Udinese midfielder scored after eight minutes, only for Yago to equalise on the stroke of half time for Fluminense.

Yuri Alberto put Inter ahead on the hour mark but a header from Nino six minutes from time looked like giving Fluminense a share of the points. However, Edenilson headed home at the other end in injury time to make it 3-2 before Paolo Guerrero made all three points safe with a low drive moments later.

The result leaves Inter in ninth place with 21 points, while Fluminense fell to 15th, four points behind.

