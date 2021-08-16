Emirates airline suspends flights to Kabul - website
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 08:27 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.
"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.
Advertisement
Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Flydubai
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Dubai
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: 4 civilians killed in mortar shelling by Taliban terrorists
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, clashes intensify in Afghanistan
Afghanistan chief selector Asadullah Khan steps down
US formulates 4 year plan to boost Afghanistan's air exports