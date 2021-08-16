JMJ Associates Continues Global Growth with Opening of New Business Unit in India

JMJ continues to strengthen its position as a leading transformation consulting firm with expansion into one of the world's fastest-growing economies AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JMJ Associates, a leading global consulting firm specialising in transforming people, performance and culture, is excited to announce the opening of its new business unit based in Mumbai, India. This latest expansion will support JMJ's continued growth in the South Asia region.

For over three decades, JMJ's consultants have been helping executives, leaders and front-line workers in energy, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, and logistics transform their safety culture and performance. Working alongside some of the world's most respected organizations and iconic projects, JMJ helps leadership gain a deep understanding of how their organization's culture relates to safety, sustainability, performance and business metrics. The company's Incident and Injury-Free (IIF) safety practices have delivered award-winning results for clients operating in the world's most hazardous industries as well as creating cultures that place people's physical and psychological well-being above metrics.

''JMJ's portfolio of work in this region is growing fast, and establishing a permanent presence in India will enable us to develop local capability and open up opportunities to build stronger partnerships,'' said Ian Hedding, Chief Sales Officer at JMJ. ''As a rapidly growing economy, India offers a wealth of opportunities and challenges for clients operating in high-hazard industries. JMJ's unique combination of expert consultants and proprietary assessment and learning technology improves safety and enables High Performance in organizations and on large capital projects. This will make a real difference to people's lives in the region,'' he added.

About JMJ Associates JMJ is a global consulting firm specialising in transforming people, performance and culture to deliver breakthrough results and help organizations solve their toughest challenges – challenges worth solving from safety, sustainability and quality to collaboration and performance. For more information on JMJ visit us at JMJ.com.

