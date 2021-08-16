Left Menu

Latent View Analytics files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 09:42 IST
Latent View Analytics files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Data analytics services provider Latent View Analytics has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 474 crore, and an offer-for-sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 126 crore by a promoter and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the offer-for-sale, promoter Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman will offload shares worth Rs 60.14 crore, shareholder Ramesh Hariharan will sell Rs 35 crore shares and Gopinath Koteeswaran will offload Rs 23.52 crore shares among others.

At present Venkatraman owns a 69.63 percent stake in the company, Koteeswaran holds a 7.74 percent stake and Hariharan has a 9.67 percent holding in the firm.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of the subsidiary LatentView Analytics Corporation, and investment in subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth and general corporate purposes.

The company provides services ranging from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering, and digital solutions.

It provides services to blue-chip companies in technology, BFSI, CPG & retail, industrials, and other industries, and has worked with over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the last three fiscals.

The company serves clients in the United States, Europe, and Asia through its subsidiaries in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, and its sales offices are in San Jose, London, and Singapore.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, and Haitong Securities India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021