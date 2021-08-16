Vinata Aeromobility All Set to Reveal Asia's First Hybrid Flying Car

PUNE, India, Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinata Aeromobility Hybrid Powered Flying car and Air Cargo are both set for launching which will be held this October 5th in Excel London at the world's largest Helitech Exhibition.

Vinata celebrates 75th Independence Day with the Asia's First hybrid Flying car teaser launch: https://youtu.be/lH5RHMMtr6o.

Vinata has achieved this foremost important milestone through the seed stage funding with angel investor Mr. Mohan Paroha. He is the founder of Paroha Developers, Paroha Technologies, Paroha Reality. He has 27 years of versatile experience in Management, IT, Real estate and other business in India and Europe. He is currently working on to develop a fintech company, AR-based tryon app and to provide support to many startups alongwith urban Air Mobility Infrastructure Developments. Mr. Mohan Paroha shares his dream of flying cars and has therefore joined as Cofounder to support the project by Vinata Aeromobility.

The good news is that the unveiling of a Hybrid Powered Flying car with a luxurious feel and aerodynamic design by Vinata Aeromobility will positively change the future of the transport industry. With this project, Vinata Aeromobility is set for the Global race by 2023. The main focus is to harness user excitement with the intention of bringing the future closer to everyone and promoting sustainable development in the Air transport sector.

Yohg CAS Iyer, founder & CEO, Vinata Aeromobility says, ''Urban Air Mobility has been categorized into two, that is, flying passenger cars and cargo. Our passenger car is a 2 Seater Flying car Prototype and this makes it to join the largest Helitech Expo in the world. Vinata Aeromobility is also unveiling and developing a full autonomous 200Kg Payload Capacity Hybrid Air Cargo UAM which will greatly boost revenue earnings in the cargo industry.'' The Hybrid Powered car from Vinata Aeromobility weighs 1100kg and can handle a maximum takeoff weight of 1300kg. Since it has an electric battery, this aircraft type of the Hybrid Flying car is a Made in India Hybrid Electric VTOL. The Rotor Configuration of the flying car is the Co-axial quad-rotor.

Vinata Aeromobility has stated that the Hybrid Powered flying car is more sustainable and it uses Bio Fuel. It appears that Vinata Aeromobility was very mindful of the safety of its latest design as well. It is, after all, a flying car. The Hybrid Powered Flying car has a Distributed Electric Propulsion which provides safety for the passengers through redundancy. The Distributed Electric Propulsion means that the flying car has multiple motors and propellers. Therefore, if one or more propellers or motors fail, the remaining propellers and motors that are still in good condition can land the flying car safely. In case there is a power interruption on the generator, the backup power will provide electricity to the motor.

If one is still wondering if their safety is fully guaranteed, then Vinata Aeromobility has got it covered. The Hybrid Powered Flying car comes complete with an ejection parachute. The flying car has a parachute with airbags enabled cockpit. The flying car, therefore, appears to be safe. Therefore, passenger's security is a priority with the Hybrid Powered Flying car.

About Vinata Aeromobility Vinata Aeromobility's Hybrid Powered Flying Cars are designed for dual travelers and will touch a cruise speed range of 100-120 km/hour. With aerodynamic design and luxurious feel, Vinata Aeromobility is focused on harnessing user excitement for this exciting new product that is all set to bring the future into the present.

