Left Menu

Equity indices sluggish, Bajaj Auto falls 1.5 pc

Equity frontline indices were muted during early hours on Monday with auto and metal stocks showing declining trends.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 10:24 IST
Equity indices sluggish, Bajaj Auto falls 1.5 pc
Bajaj Auto lost by 1.5 pc on Monday morning to Rs 3,766.80 per share.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity frontline indices were muted during early hours on Monday with auto and metal stocks showing declining trends. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 33 points or 0.06 per cent at 55,470 while the Nifty 50 moved up by half a point to 16,530.

Except for Nifty IT, realty and FMCG which gained marginally, all sectoral indices were in the negative terrain with Nifty auto slipping by 0.6 per cent, metal and pharma by 0.5 per cent each, and private bank by 0.2 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Auto skidded by 1.5 per cent to Rs 3,766.80 per share while Maruti Suzuki was down by 1.2 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 0.9 per cent.

Hindalco, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, Titan and Asian Paints too traded with a negative bias. However, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Axis Bank, Nestle India and ITC were in the green zone. Meanwhile, most Asian equity markets fell in early trading as concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped by 0.74 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was down by 1.86 per cent. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021