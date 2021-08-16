Left Menu

Exxaro Tiles shares list at 5 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:06 IST
Shares of Exxaro Tiles on Monday made its stock market debut, listing at a premium of 5 per cent against its issue price of Rs 120.

The stock made its debut at Rs 126, a marginal gain of 5 per cent from the issue price on both BSE and NSE. As the trade progressed, it jumped 10.25 per cent to Rs 132.30 on both the exchanges.

Exxaro Tiles' initial public offering received 22.68 times subscription earlier this month.

The Rs 161.08-crore initial public offer (IPO) had a price range of Rs 118-120 per share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors was the book running lead manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

