Left Menu

Lotus Insights India announces the launch of Finsights.biz, Business Intelligence and Remote Audit Platform for Tally Users

Finsights.biz is a Business Intelligence Application for Entrepreneurs, Chartered Accountants and Bookkeepers. The app is made available on Web and Mobile platforms.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:10 IST
Lotus Insights India announces the launch of Finsights.biz, Business Intelligence and Remote Audit Platform for Tally Users
Lotus Insights. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Finsights.biz is a Business Intelligence Application for Entrepreneurs, Chartered Accountants and Bookkeepers. The app is made available on Web and Mobile platforms. With an extremely User-Friendly Mobile Interface, Finsights facilitates Entrepreneurs to stay on top of their Finances by easing the access and understandability of Tally Information to Entrepreneurs. Users can set custom alerts and automation to receive WhatsApp alerts on Business Transactions of their choice.

Entrepreneurs can derive business insights from their Tally Data from anywhere and seamlessly access and share Ledger reports through WhatsApp and emails. Finsights.biz also allows Auditors to audit their Clients' Tally Data on the web from anywhere and keep track of all audit points. With Finsights.biz, Chartered Accountants can continuously stay connected with their Client's Tally Data and seamless switch between multiple Clients.

Finsights strives to provide an intuitive platform that helps bridge the gap between Entrepreneurs/ CA's and their Tally Data. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021