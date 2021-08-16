Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:10 IST
Windlas Biotech shares list at 5 pc discount
Windlas Biotech shares on Monday made a weak debut at the bourses, listing at a discount of 5 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 460.

Shares of the company listed at Rs 439, lower by 4.56 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 11.46 per cent to Rs 407.25.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 437, a decline of 5 per cent.

The initial public offer of Windlas Biotech, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations, was subscribed 22.46 times earlier this month.

The Rs 401.53-crore offer had a price range of Rs 448-460 per share.

