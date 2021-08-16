Heera Group - A new age sustainable business empire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The space where Heera Group makes a difference is the good intention of this enterprise. These beliefs in leading the business environment to an interest-free world. Designed integrally by its Founder and Managing Director Nowhera Shaik, this enterprise firmly believes in dealing with its customers with justice and a fair deal.

The Philanthropic Intentions of Heera Group There is a serious approach to lending helping hands to people in need. It has not only been a serious competitor in a wide spectrum of the market by holding major market shares but has also left an irremovable stain of exemplary deeds by showing to the other enterprises that business and philanthropy can run parallelly.

It is no unknown fact to anyone that more than 2 % of Heera Group profits went for the development of girl children in the bucolic parts of India. It also raises awareness for girl child education in the remote parts of the rural villages. Heera Residential School and Colleges is proof of its benign largesse. It was its founder Nowhera Shaik's vision to empower women that were shaped into reality with the funding from this company. The Business Strategy

Heera Group believes in sustainable expansion of business. It is this principle of theirs that had made them an important business contender not only in the domestic market but also in the international market! The craze for Heera Group products especially in the middle eastern countries is a sight to be withheld. It has its fair share of customers from India and other countries as well with total working staffs of 25000+ History of Heera Group

Heera Group is the dream project that was started 23 years back by a young girl Nowhera Shaik with eyes full of veins rupturing with ambitions! dreamt of an identity for herself. In her business journey, she never wanted to take credit after helping people with their requirements. Heera Group has won numerous awards and recognitions under her guidance and leadership.

Heera Group extended its service concerning medical support and mobile clinics. Heera Group has given many of their properties for Covid-19 Isolation centers and provides medicines at the doorstep under this drive. Distributed many ration kits for the needy. Heera Group - From Zero to Hero!

When Heera Group was started first with little effort by Nowhera Shaik, she had infinite hurdles from all sides. She was not only criticized for trying to do something new but also humiliated a lot many times for the ideas she considered for her business. Many said that Heera Group will not even last for few months and she proved it wrong. Nowhera Shaik turned the stone into life with her impeccable efforts. The Heera Group was an idea that was gradually shaped into reality by Nowhera Shaik. She went from one step to another and built her Queendom of desires. Rather than building a vacuum with a facade of pomposity, she made a rock-solid empire of hers. She is one of the very few Muslim entrepreneurs in India where her company Heera Group property net worth is a whopping sum of INR 1,00,000 Crore. Heera Group has not taken a single bank loan since 1998 till date.

The strength of Heera Group lies in the structural planning and impeccable plans it has to offer to its customers. Additionally, there are numerous sections of Heera Group for a variety of products and services. From textile to building materials, the stark contraction in the type of products sold by Heera Groups has been quite ubiquitously active in several spheres making this company a pilgrimage for investors. There are multiple pockets for investments and in actuality, more than 1.5 lakh investors from all over the world have their stake at Heera Group. Nowhera Shaik has always been the 'behind the lens' person. Hardly anyone knows that she is the mother of 1000+ orphan kids whose entire responsibilities are undertaken by her. She firmly believes in a secular, safe and tolerant society for all.

Nowhera Shaik is one of the most influential and richest women of India and has extensive experience in the international Gold market, international trade, business development and marketing plans. The Associated Companies of Heera Group

Heera Group has diversified extensively worldwide such as Heera Gold Exim, Heera Textiles, Heera Foodex, Heera Gold Exports China, Heera Hajj & Umrah, Heera Jewellers, Heera Pure Drop(Mineral Water), Heera Fin Capital, Heera Tours and Travels, Heera Food Bazar, Heera Developers, Heera Building Material, Heera Electronics, Heera Fancy world, Heera Granite, Heera Marts, Heera Export and import, Heera Trading Etc. Heera Group has resumed its operation from August 1st, 2021, after a temporary pause.

Future Plans: Heera Digital Gold The Heera Group is ready to launch Heera Digital Gold in India and as well as abroad in coming days. The digital market plays a very significant role in the purchasing of gold. Heera Group has founded a new way to boost the gold market by launching Heera digital gold for door delivery. Heera Group Targets to sell 5000 kilos to 10000 kilos of gold in 2022-2023.

