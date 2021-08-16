Left Menu

RT-PCR test facility set up at MIA

A rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been set up at the Mangaluru International Airport MIA to enable passengers bound for Gulf countries to get their testing done on time before boarding flights.The UAE government, while lifting restrictions on travellers from India, had made UAE residency visa, two doses of vaccination and RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 48 hours before travel mandatory for them to enter the country.Following this, the district administration decided to make arrangements for rapid RT-PCR test at the airport premises for the benefit of passengers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:26 IST
RT-PCR test facility set up at MIA
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Patna)
  • Country:
  • India

A rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been set up at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to enable passengers bound for Gulf countries to get their testing done on time before boarding flights.

The UAE government, while lifting restrictions on travelers from India, had made UAE residency visa, two doses of vaccination, and RT-PCR negative certificate took within 48 hours before travel mandatory for them to enter the country.

Following this, the district administration decided to make arrangements for a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport premises for the benefit of passengers. A total of 30 tests can be done at a time at the new facility.

Till now, passengers were boarding flights from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other airports for traveling to UAE to meet the requirements in the country. With the introduction of the RT-PCR test facility, they can directly travel to UAE from here.

Sample tests have been done and the facility will be open from Tuesday when flights to UAE from Mangaluru are expected to resume services, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021