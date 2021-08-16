RT-PCR test facility set up at MIA

A rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been set up at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to enable passengers bound for Gulf countries to get their testing done on time before boarding flights.

The UAE government, while lifting restrictions on travelers from India, had made UAE residency visa, two doses of vaccination, and RT-PCR negative certificate took within 48 hours before travel mandatory for them to enter the country.

Following this, the district administration decided to make arrangements for a rapid RT-PCR test at the airport premises for the benefit of passengers. A total of 30 tests can be done at a time at the new facility.

Till now, passengers were boarding flights from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other airports for traveling to UAE to meet the requirements in the country. With the introduction of the RT-PCR test facility, they can directly travel to UAE from here.

Sample tests have been done and the facility will be open from Tuesday when flights to UAE from Mangaluru are expected to resume services, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said.

