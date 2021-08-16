Left Menu

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares list with 7 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:31 IST
Krsnaa Diagnostics shares list with 7 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics listed with over 7 per cent premium on Monday against the issue price of Rs 954.

The stock got listed at Rs 1,025, reflecting a jump of 7.44 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It zoomed 15.25 per cent to Rs 1,099.50 during the morning trade.

At the NSE, it listed with a gain of 5.40 per cent at Rs 1,005.55.

Its market valuation was at Rs 3,218.26 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offering of Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 64.40 times.

The Rs 1,213.33-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 933-954 per share.

Krsnaa Diagnostics provides a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and teleradiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centers pan-India.

The company focuses on the public-private partnership (PPP) diagnostics segment and has the largest presence in the said segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021