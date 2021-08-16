Ayurveda and Cannabis for Muscle Relief - BOHECO Life's New Product Tells All

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India BOHECO Life (a brand by Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.), trailblazers in the Indian industrial hemp and medical cannabis industry, are all set to launch their new Muscle Relief Oil on the 16th of August 2021. The product starts at a 50ML bottle (at Rs 649/-) and goes up to a 100ML bottle (priced at Rs 999/-). The product will be launched and available on BOHECO Life’s website (www.bohecolife.com). It will also have its presence at its retail store in Bangalore and its online and offline marketplace partners PAN India, serving the length and width of the nation. Products related to muscle relief, principally in the organic and plant-based category are continuously gaining traction owing to their increasing consumer base. Muscle aches (or myalgia) are becoming popular day by day due to their prime causes – stress, anxiety, tension, and physical activity. Mental health is synonymous with physical health and has severe repercussions on daily life. A body knows when exhaustion takes over much before the brain signals its inception. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global topical pain relief market size was valued at $8,864.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $12,219.7 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Organic and plant-based topical pain relief products are beginning to play a vital role in this projected growth. BOHECO Life launched several relevant products recently- related to anxiety, stress, insomnia, immunity-boosting – trying to tap into every problem faced by a consumer in today’s world and putting their best foot forward to solve said problem organically. The brand is working towards meeting the need for plant-based remedies for pain and mental health in India. Plant-based alternatives (food, medicine, daily adages) are taking the world by storm, and this Green Revolution shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Muscle Relief is a topical product and hence, will be available over the counter. It is best suited for individuals with active lifestyles, who work long and strenuous hours. Muscle Relief is a product for people who experience discomfort in their muscles daily or after activity and can be applied to the particular pain area every day. The product is a plant-based Ayurvedic formulation that begins to work on the muscles from the inside. It shows efficacy from prolonged usage as a preventative and curative measure to keep muscles healthy and free of pain and inflammation.

It contains added ingredients that have been researched and combined with full-spectrum cannabis leaf extract to provide an optimal solution for muscle pain and inflammation. This formulation is aimed towards muscle health, recuperation, and regeneration of strength. Cannabis Leaf Extract, Peppermint, and Camphor play a vital role in the success of this product given their specific purpose in providing instant relief. Cannabis Leaf Extract and Hemp Seed Oil are known to decrease pain and associated inflammation when topically applied to muscles. Peppermint contains menthol which helps improve microcirculation within the nerve, while aiding nerve functioning at optimal levels, reducing irritability and pain perception. Menthol also assists oxygen intake and reduces the production of lactic acid in the muscle, which is the prime cause of the pain experienced by individuals. As a topical agent, it acts as a counterirritant by imparting a cooling effect. Camphor’s topical application to the skin brings out cool and warm sensations. In the initial period of stimulation, the concentration of camphor around free nerve endings is low. Therefore, it induces a cold sensation, acting as a cooling stimulant. When the concentration of camphor around free nerve endings becomes higher over time, it produces a warm sensation, counteracting the cooling effect.

Apart from stress, anxiety, and tension, physical activities like workouts/muscle exercise cause microscopic damage to muscle fibres. Those muscles then become inflamed, which triggers the body to respond and repair, causing muscle soreness or stiffness. Counter-irritation action is said to be effective at alleviating muscle-associated pain and discomfort. BOHECO Life’s Muscle Relief helps relieve muscle strains, is anti-inflammatory & analgesic, provides relief from backaches and muscle sprains and reduces muscle soreness and stiffness as well. The future of our world as it stands today is plant-based, and individuals have been waking up to the need for a healthier and more conscious lifestyle. We have been aiding our health while also emphasizing the need to choose purposeful and environmentally friendly products. Given that individuals are increasingly paying attention to self-care with the overriding pandemic, BOHECO Life believes that a product like Muscle Relief will fit right into the lifestyle of anyone who is experiencing discomfort. This product will help address this problem from its roots while opting for a long-term curative measure rather than a product that provides short-term symptomatic relief.

