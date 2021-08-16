Ramkrishna Forgings bags multi-year order from European tier-1 customer

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd said on Monday it has won a multi-year order from a European tier-one customer in auto segment worth 20 million euros (about Rs 175 crore). The order is to be implemented over four years distributed equally.

Managing Director Naresh Jalan said the order win improves visibility for the company's international business and strengthens its long-term customer relationship. "Going forward, we can capitalise on this relationship for future orders." Ramkrishna Forgings has annualised installed capacity of 1.77 lakh tonnes. It has manufacturingfacilities at Jamshedpur and Howrah along with offices at Detroit in the United States and Toluca in Mexico.

Over the years, the company increased its forging and die making capacities, and added machining and heat treatment facilities including isothermal annealing which enabled it to undertake manufacturing of components for OEMs and tier-one companies. The company is suppliers to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil and gas, power and construction, earth moving and mining. (ANI)

