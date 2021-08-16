Left Menu

1st Czech flight evacuates personnel from Kabul

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said 46 people were on board Mondays flight. Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted that given the deteriorating situation at Kabuls airport, it was a miracle that the Czech flight managed to take off.Local media reported that thousands of people were gathered at the Kabul airport to leave the country.In an earlier joint statement, the U.S. Pentagon and State Department said the American military would take over air-traffic control at the airport.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:44 IST
1st Czech flight evacuates personnel from Kabul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The first Czech evacuation flight has taken off from Kabul's international airport and landed in Prague. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said 46 people were on board Monday's flight. They included Czech nationals, the Afghan staffers at the Czech embassy, and Afghan interpreters who helped the Czech armed forces during NATO missions together with their families. Babis didn't immediately provide more details. It's not clear how many such flights will follow. Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted that given the deteriorating situation at Kabul's airport, it was "a miracle" that the Czech flight managed to take off.

Local media reported that thousands of people were gathered at the Kabul airport to leave the country.

In an earlier joint statement, the U.S. Pentagon and State Department said the American military would take over air traffic control at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021