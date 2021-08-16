Left Menu

Vistara's Delhi-London flights stop using Afghanistan airspace

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 12:39 IST
Vistara's Delhi-London flights stop using Afghanistan airspace
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vistara's flights from Delhi to London have stopped using Afghanistan airspace as the country faces an uncertain future after Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

The Afghanistan airspace on Monday was declared ''uncontrolled'' by the Kabul airport and transit flights have been asked to avoid it.

Vistara spokesperson said on Monday, ''We have stopped using Afghanistan airspace and are taking an alternate route for our flights to and from London Heathrow.'' ''We are closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor and assess the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers, staff and aircraft,'' the spokesperson added.

Vistara is not going to reduce the number of its Delhi-London flights. The full-service carrier currently operates four weekly flights on Delhi-London-Delhi route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021