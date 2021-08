FTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight energy and mining shares, while Ultra Electronics jumped after it agreed to a takeover deal. The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%, dragged by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and miners Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.3% with travel and leisure stocks leading declines on rising uncertainty of travel demand as coronavirus cases jump across Asia. Ultra Electronics jumped 5.7% to be the top mid-cap gainer after Defence firm Cobham said it agreed to buy its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion).

British media company Future Plc jumped 3.1% after it said it would buy Dennis Publishing Ltd, home to The Week news magazine, for 300 million pounds ($415.4 million).

