Left Menu

FTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps

Ultra Electronics jumped 5.7% to be the top mid-cap gainer after Defence firm Cobham said it agreed to buy its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion). British media company Future Plc jumped 3.1% after it said it would buy Dennis Publishing Ltd, home to The Week news magazine, for 300 million pounds ($415.4 million).

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-08-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 12:53 IST
FTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight energy and mining shares, while Ultra Electronics jumped after it agreed to a takeover deal. The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%, dragged by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and miners Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.3% with travel and leisure stocks leading declines on rising uncertainty of travel demand as coronavirus cases jump across Asia. Ultra Electronics jumped 5.7% to be the top mid-cap gainer after Defence firm Cobham said it agreed to buy its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion).

British media company Future Plc jumped 3.1% after it said it would buy Dennis Publishing Ltd, home to The Week news magazine, for 300 million pounds ($415.4 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021