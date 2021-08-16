Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edge down as global sentiment turns south

In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields across the euro area were down 1-2 basis points on the day. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield dipped to around -0.48%, its lowest level in just over a week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:09 IST
Euro zone bond yields edge down as global sentiment turns south
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, dipped on Monday to their lowest level in over a week as the latest data from the world's biggest economies cast a shadow over the growth outlook. The Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan also supported bond markets, seen as a haven at times of geopolitical uncertainty. The militants entered the capital almost unopposed on Sunday while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from an increasingly chaotic Kabul airport.

Data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations. Fresh signs that China's economic recovery is losing momentum follow news on Friday that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade.

This backdrop weighed on world stock markets and boosted demand for government bonds, which typically benefit from concerns about a weaker economic outlook that investors bet will encourage central banks to keep loose monetary policy in place for longer. In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields across the euro area were down 1-2 basis points on the day.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield dipped to around -0.48%, its lowest level in just over a week. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell to their lowest in over a week and were last down 4 bps on the day at around 1.26%.

"The strengthening in U.S. Treasuries fed into a Gilts and Bund bid, although both remain pretty tightly wrapped in well-established ranges," analysts at Mizuho said in a note. "With the summer liquidity dearth, the market feels relatively low conviction in European rates."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021