Paras Healthcare to foray in UP with over 400-bed hospital in Kanpur

Paras Healthcare on Monday said it is foraying in Uttar Pradesh with its biggest tertiary care multi-speciality hospital in Kanpur.The new hospital, to be called Paras Yash Kothari Hospital, will have over 400 beds and may commence operations next year, Paras Healthcare said in a statement.With the hospital in Kanpur, Paras Healthcare will be expanding its presence to 6 states with 8 hospitals and specialised Paras Cancer Care Centres, it added.Major focus of the hospital will be on providing treatment for oncology cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopaedic and renal sciences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:23 IST
Paras Healthcare on Monday said it is foraying in Uttar Pradesh with its biggest tertiary care multi-speciality hospital in Kanpur.

The new hospital, to be called 'Paras Yash Kothari Hospital', will have over 400 beds and may commence operations next year, Paras Healthcare said in a statement.

With the hospital in Kanpur, Paras Healthcare will be expanding its presence to 6 states with 8 hospitals and specialised Paras Cancer Care Centres, it added.

Major focus of the hospital will be on providing treatment for oncology cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopaedic and renal sciences. It will also have a centre of excellence for kidney and bone marrow transplants, the statement said. ''Launching our biggest healthcare facility in India's most populous state will enable us to offer specialised treatment to people virtually at their doorstep, and put an end to the troubles of travelling and extra expense for better treatment,'' Paras Healthcare MD Dharminder Nagar said.

Along with the hospital, Paras Healthcare is also launching a City Centre in Kanpur for comprehensive specialty care, the statement said.

