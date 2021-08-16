Left Menu

Lufthansa says avoiding Afghan airspace until further notice

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:25 IST
Lufthansa says avoiding Afghan airspace until further notice
Lufthansa is rerouting flights to avoid Afghan airspace until further notice, a spokesperson said on Monday after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul.

"All Lufthansa Group Airlines are suspending overflights of Afghanistan until further notice," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

As a result, the flight time to India and other destinations will be extended by up to one hour, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

