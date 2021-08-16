Lufthansa says avoiding Afghan airspace until further notice
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:25 IST
Lufthansa is rerouting flights to avoid Afghan airspace until further notice, a spokesperson said on Monday after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul.
"All Lufthansa Group Airlines are suspending overflights of Afghanistan until further notice," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
As a result, the flight time to India and other destinations will be extended by up to one hour, the spokesperson added.
