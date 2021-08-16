Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:25 IST
Guar gum prices on Monday gained Rs 316 to Rs 8,229 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for August delivery traded higher 3.99 percent, or Rs 316, to Rs 8,229 per five quintals with an open interest of 330 lots.

Analysts said after tracking the firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rising in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

