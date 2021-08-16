Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Monday gained Rs 316 to Rs 8,229 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for August delivery traded higher 3.99 percent, or Rs 316, to Rs 8,229 per five quintals with an open interest of 330 lots.

Analysts said after tracking the firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rising in guar gum prices.

