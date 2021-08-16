Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:27 IST
Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 59 to Rs 4,939 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for August contracts increased by Rs 59, or 1.21 percent, to Rs 4,939 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 3,055 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in the spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to a rise in guar seed prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021