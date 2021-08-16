Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:29 IST
MP: Over 1,300 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized; 2 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 1,376 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.5 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and arrested two persons in this connection, an NCB official said on Monday.

The contraband, being transported from Andhra Pradesh, was hidden under the sacks of paddy husk in the truck which was intercepted in Ujjain on Sunday following a tip off, he said.

The vehicle had a number plate of Rajasthan, he said. Two persons, both residents of Ujjain district, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The truck carrying the contraband was also seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

