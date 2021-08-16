Left Menu

Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. to Launch Private Equity Fund

The brand with its unique business model stands as the largest online gifting retail platform in the Asia.The investment strategy for its first fundraising will be in line with the growth perspective in respect to support various marketing plans, branding activities, geographical expansion, acquisitions, and technological advancement. The PE investment will be managed and advised by Motilal Oswal.FNP plans to strengthen its portfolio across sectors of consumer, technology, e-commerce, marketplace, corporate gifting, etc.

16-08-2021
NEW DELHI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferns N Petals, India's gifting giant launches its private equity. The brand with its unique business model stands as the largest online gifting retail platform in the Asia.

The investment strategy for its first fundraising will be in line with the growth perspective in respect to support various marketing plans, branding activities, geographical expansion, acquisitions, and technological advancement. The PE investment will be managed and advised by Motilal Oswal.

FNP plans to strengthen its portfolio across sectors of consumer, technology, e-commerce, marketplace, corporate gifting, etc. Ferns N Petals completed 27 years of operations with its international presence in Dubai, Singapore, Doha and plans to expand and be active in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, UK & Russia, in the near future. The company, which started with a single store in 1994, has grown into a reputed brand entailing 11 verticals, with a topline of INR400 crore in FY 2020-21. Through continuous emphasis on product category, design and group innovation, the company leaves no stone unturned to surprise its consumers.

Rapid adoption of technology has come out with a need to investment in the sectors out of which, e-commerce gained prominence and are expected to be among the leadings sectors for investments in the coming decade. According to a recent study by NASSCOM, India is ranked third in terms of total number of unicorns at 38 and second highest number of unicorns in 2020 after US at 12.{*Source: EY PE India trend book PWR PWR

