German airforce says second evacuation aircraft en route to Kabul

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A second German military aircraft is en route to Kabul to evacuate German citizens and Afghan helpers stranded there, an airforce spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

A first A400M transport plane had left early in the morning from the airbase in Wunstorf in northern Germany. The aircraft are supposed to shuttle between Kabul and the Uzbek capital of Tashkent in order to rescue as many people as they can, according to security sources.

