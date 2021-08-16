Left Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell on Monday as weak data offered a gloomier outlook for China's economic recovery and after Chinese state media commentaries prompted fresh concerns over government regulation in the tech sector. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 210.16 points or 0.8% at 26,181.46.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell on Monday as weak data offered a gloomier outlook for China's economic recovery and after Chinese state media commentaries prompted fresh concerns over government regulation in the tech sector.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 210.16 points or 0.8% at 26,181.46. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.2% to 9,265.24. ** China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. ** Investor sentiment regarding Chinese tech firms also took another hit following a state media commentary on the weekend calling for stronger vetting of online games and "zero tolerance" toward those that distort history. ** The IT sector fell 3.21% and the Hang Seng Tech index was down 2.57%. ** Trading volume was relatively light, with only about 1.48 billion Hang Seng index shares traded, roughly 69.4% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.13 billion shares per day. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.03% at 3,517.34 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.1%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.49% and Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.62%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4769 per U.S. dollar at 0812 GMT, little changed from its previous close at 6.4767.

