KVIC sets up exhibition cum sales stalls at 75 major railway stations

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the initiative saying this collective effort of the Railways and the KVIC would empower the Khadi artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:18 IST
“Khadi stalls at these 75 railway stations will attract a large number of buyers and thus help popularize a wide range of Khadi products. This will not only promote “Swadeshi” but also bolster the government’s “Vocal for Local” initiative,” Saxena said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@kvicindia)
Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has set up exhibition cum sales stalls at 75 major railway stations in the country to mark the celebrations for 75 years of Independence. The stalls will continue for the next year, i.e. till Independence Day 2022. The exercise is a part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The Khadi stalls were inaugurated at all of the 75 railway stations on Saturday. The major stations include New Delhi, CSTM Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ahmadabad, Surat, Ambala Cantt, Gwalior, Bhopal, Patna, Agra, Lucknow, Howrah, Bangalore, Ernakulam and others. These stalls will offer various Khadi and village industries products like fabric, readymade garments, Khadi cosmetics, eatables, honey, pottery, etc. Through this exhibition cum sale, a large number of rail passengers crisscrossing the country will be able to buy local Khadi products that are indigenous to a particular region or state. It will, therefore, provide Khadi artisans with a large marketing platform to sell and promote their handcrafted products.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the initiative saying this collective effort of the Railways and the KVIC would empower the Khadi artisans. "Khadi stalls at these 75 railway stations will attract a large number of buyers and thus help popularize a wide range of Khadi products. This will not only promote "Swadeshi" but also bolster the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative," Saxena said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

